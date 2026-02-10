Antwerp shipping agency fined for allowing transit of US arms for Yemen war

The Dendermonde Criminal Court has convicted the shipping agency United Antwerp Maritime Agencies (Unamar) and three of its employees for their role in the transit of weapons destined for the Yemen war.

The case was initiated following a complaint by Forum voor Vredesactie (Peace Action Forum). In 2020, during the height of the violent conflict in Yemen, a Saudi-owned military transport vessel docked at the Port of Antwerp, carrying war material from the United States to Saudi Arabia. The Forum alleged this material would be used in the Yemen conflict.

The federal prosecutor opened an investigation and subsequently brought Unamar and three members of its staff before the Dendermonde Criminal Court.

According to the prosecution, violations of the arms trade decree had occurred. It stated that an authorisation is required for such transit.

Prosecutors alleged the defendants knowingly facilitated the passage of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and wilfully ignored the legal requirement.

The defence argued the prosecution made a mistake and maintained that their clients had committed no unlawful acts.

The court imposed a €120,000 fine on Unamar. Two personnel members received prison sentences of 10 and 12 months, suspended, along with fines of €40,000. The third member had their sentencing postponed.

