Belgium in Brief: A miracle in the making?

Hello, goeiemiddag and bonjour!

Today you've got me, Maïthé Chini, helping you get over this week's hump day with an overview of the main stories on The Brussel Times website.

If you are not yet (too) sick of the 20-month-long saga that is the Brussels Government formation, the main story on our front page could be for you. The seven negotiating parties have been locked up in a historic building in Brussels, and say they will not leave until they find an agreement.

Long story short: it seems like this could be the end of directionless limbo for Brussels – for real this time. One brave insider even told us that he is betting on seeing white smoke before midnight on Friday. And while I am usually an annoyingly optimistic person, I am not sure if I am willing to take that bet.

Maybe Cupid will shoot some very targeted arrows, and we will get a Valentine's Day miracle. Only time will tell, so definitely stay tuned (and if you want the long story long, you can read all about it here.)

In the meantime, I would like to highlight an important story by our reporter Rita Alves. Over 20 types of baby formula products have been recalled since the start of the year in Belgium due to fears of toxin contamination. There have already been five confirmed cases of babies becoming sick shortly after consuming infant formula.

These cases were all in Flanders, but baby formula sellers care very little about Belgium's linguistic borders and institutional structure. So, should parents be concerned? Rita has the answers.

In other worrying news, Belgium is stagnating in its fight against domestic corruption, writes our News Editor, Ugo Realfonzo. Experts are noting a rising trend in the country, without effective government action. You can read Ugo's breakdown of what this means for the country here.

To end on a more cheerful note, our reporter Anas El Baye found out that a few couples will be given the unusual opportunity to get married inside Brussels' Louise Metro station this Saturday.

The married couples will walk away with a €5,000 cheque, which will go towards paying for their honeymoons. Interestingly, the organisers are still searching for the five couples who will walk down the aisle.

So, in case you are experiencing a sudden urge to tie the knot this Valentine's Day, head on over to Anas's article to find out what to do.

One last thing before I leave you today, don't miss out on our event next week:

Freedom in the Age of the Algorithm

A technology superclass is taking over, while a new global underclass looms as inequality surges and algorithms displace work. Can humanity secure a fair share of this new economic order? And if not, what comes next? Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore these questions and more.

