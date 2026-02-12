Belgium in Brief: Chateau diplomacy

Credit: Belga

It’s a big day for the city’s bureaucrats, with two big diplomatic events taking place in Belgium.

First up, our Political Editor Maïthé Chini has written about a gathering of EU leaders today for an informal summit in a dreamy Flemish castle. The summit – called to discuss EU competitiveness – was the brainchild of Belgian PM Bart De Wever, who has been known to vent his frustration over the bloc’s timidity on the world stage.

De Wever will be hoping that recent global events might focus the minds of those present and give the EU the incentive it needs to turbo-boost the bloc’s industrial strategy.

Here in Brussels, meanwhile, NATO defence ministers are meeting for the first time since the Greenland crisis. As our reporter Eva Hilinski notes, the absence of the self-styled US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth from today’s meeting has raised a few eyebrows – and is likely to reinforce concerns about Washington's commitment to the alliance.

But we shouldn't allow ourselves to get completely lost in global affairs. Closer to home, there are pressing issues equally deserving of our attention. I strongly encourage you to read this piece by reporter Anas El Baye about foster care in Belgium.

In French-speaking Belgium, around 1,000 children are currently waiting for a foster family, while in the Flemish-speaking part of the country, there were around 1,500 children looking for a loving home in 2025.

Anas spoke to Belgian journalist Éric Willem about his experiences of fostering a little girl. He told Anas about the joys and challenges of becoming a foster parent, as well as giving some interesting insights on the specific problems he encountered as a single gay man wanting to adopt or foster a child.

I’ll leave you with a little something for the weekend. If you need something to brighten these gloomy winter days, head into the city for the Bright Brussels festival. As Isabella Vivian reports, the festival, which runs from today until Sunday, will illuminate the capital's streets and buildings with dozens of impressive light installations.

