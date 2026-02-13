Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Zaventem

A 19-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday morning in Zaventem, Flemish Brabant.
The crash happened around 07:50 on Parklaan road, close to several schools. The pedestrian was hit by a car and sustained severe injuries.
Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate.
Police have closed off the area and are redirecting traffic locally.