Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Zaventem

illustrative image of a police tape at the scene of an accident. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A 19-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday morning in Zaventem, Flemish Brabant.

The crash happened around 07:50 on Parklaan road, close to several schools. The pedestrian was hit by a car and sustained severe injuries.

Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate.

Police have closed off the area and are redirecting traffic locally.