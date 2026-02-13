'Shameful': N-VA laments new Brussels Government

Flemish Minister for Brussels and Media Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 21 May 2025. Credit: Belga

The Flemish nationalists N-VA slammed the long-awaited Brussels coalition agreement concluded as 'shameful', after the party was left aside.

"Vivaldi agreement is back," N-VA said, referencing the Federal Government under Alexander De Croo(Anders), made up of liberals, socialists and greens.

The Brussels coalition agreement reached on Thursday evening included MR, PS, Les Engagés, Groen, Anders, Vooruit and CD&V.

In the view of N-VA, this majority will push Brussels further into the mire.

"Brussels had to wait a year and a half for a 25-page coalition agreement. And even that contains nothing concrete," N-VA said in a response. According to N-VA, Brussels is "on the brink of collapse", while the seven parties could not come up with "a single concrete measure" to get the budget in order.

"It is downright shameful," the statement read, adding that it is "a shame for the people of Brussels, but also for Flanders and the rest of the country, who are footing the bill," and that without N-VA, "there will be no reforms in this country."

