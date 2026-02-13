Belgium in Brief: A Brussels Government, at last!

Credit: Belga

A very good afternoon, namiddag and après midi to everyone, especially those living in Brussels!

After 613 days, you've got me, Maïthé Chini, in your inbox again, to share the great news that Brussels finally has a new government.

Even after a good night's sleep, I still can't quite believe it. We at The Brussels Times have had 20 long months of trying to find new ways to say "nope, still no agreement," but now that is finally over.

The seven parties that will govern the Brussels-Capital Region from now on are currently meeting to put the final touches to the coalition agreement and distribute the different government competencies.

While not all ministerial picks are certain yet (and it remains a mystery who MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez will appoint as the region's Minister-President), the parties will have to ensure there is a linguistic balance, as well as a gender balance, when putting people forward. You can find out about how all of that works here.

Whether the festive atmosphere is warranted remains to be seen. The official coalition agreement is expected to be published later in the day, so we will soon find out what this seven-party compromise means for our beloved Brussels. Keep an eye on The Brussels Times for more info.

In other news, our reporter Isabella Vivian – or, as she refers to herself, The Brussels Times newsroom's resident single correspondent – channelled her inner Carrie Bradshaw and wrote about her rather eventful search for love in the European capital.

Whether you are single and not sure how to mingle, in the dating trenches yourself, or just looking for a good laugh, I urge you to read it.

And speaking of romantic mishaps, UK ambassador to NATO Angus Lapsley and his girlfriend have been making headlines in recent days. Lapsley has triggered a diplomatic row because he allegedly moved his girlfriend – and former subordinate – into his official residence in Brussels. According to The Times, he got into a relationship with the young woman when he was serving in a senior role in the NATO International Staff and she was his assistant.

Although Lapsley did not actually breach any NATO HR rules, the story has generated huge media interest in the UK and caused consternation in diplomatic circles. The UK’s incoming ambassador to the EU said it was “inappropriate” for Lapsley's girlfriend to live in the residence. Find out all the details here.

One last thing before I leave you to enjoy your Friday afternoons and weekends, don't miss out on our event next Tuesday:

Freedom in the Age of the Algorithm

A technology superclass is taking over, while a new global underclass looms as inequality surges and algorithms displace work. Can humanity secure a fair share of this new economic order? And if not, what comes next? Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore these questions and more.

See you next week!

