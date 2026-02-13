Flanders launches action plan against homelessness

Illustrative image of a cardboard shelter for homeless people. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Flemish Government has announced an action plan to combat homelessness, prioritising prevention to help people avoid eviction from their homes.

Approximately 20,000 people in Flanders are homeless, with over a quarter of them being minors. The plan focuses particularly on young people and those facing multiple challenges.

Individuals struggling to pay their electricity, gas, or water bills will be identified sooner to prevent them from losing their homes.

Special attention will be given to vulnerable young people leaving youth care institutions, ensuring every young person who exits such facilities has a place to live.

Support will also be provided for individuals dealing with mental health issues, psychiatric disorders, or addictions. Local general welfare centres (CAW) will assess these cases and coordinate access to specialised care.

For those who lose their homes, temporary emergency housing will be made available. At the end of last year, €10.2 million was invested in the construction and renovation of 154 emergency housing units.

To address the broader housing shortage, additional funding has been allocated for the construction of social housing.

