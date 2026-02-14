Leuven celebrates Chinese New Year with dragon procession

Credit: Jonas Roosens/Belga.

Leuven celebrated Chinese New Year on Saturday with a dragon parade and an interactive market at the public library.

Although the new year officially begins on Wednesday, 17 February, festivities kicked off early. At 13:00, a dragon dance unfolded at Martelarenplein, organised by the Ni Hao Leuven association. Volunteers brought three large, colourful dragons to life, alongside Chinese lions and a Monkey King. The lively group paraded to the Tweebronnen public library on Diestsestraat.

The library hosted a discovery market offering activities for all ages, including Chinese calligraphy, the games Mah-Jong and Go, and crafts like fan-making and horse-decoration. Volunteers also introduced Taijiquan, and the children’s library held a multilingual storytime session in Chinese for children aged three to six and their families.

China follows a lunar calendar, which means New Year doesn’t always fall on the same date, typically occurring between late January and early February. The year starting on 17 February 2026 and ending on 5 February 2027 will be the Year of the Fire Horse.

The Chinese zodiac pairs animals and elements, with 2026 dedicated to the horse and the element of fire. This combination symbolises movement, clarity, and courage.

Related News