Armed drunk man harrasses tourists on Belgian train

Two American women and two teenage girls were reportedly harassed on a train in Brussels by a man allegedly armed with a knife.

The incident took place on 1 February during the group’s trip to Belgium, as they boarded a train to Bruges. The tourists said the man asked them whether they supported the US immigration enforcement agency ICE, before pulling out a knife around 45 centimetres long. He allegedly claimed he could use a firearm and said he could “shoot faster than Americans.”

Video footage recorded by the group showed the panic-stricken tourists fleeing the train. After leaving the train, they were approached by passers-by who offered assistance, including suggesting they contact the US embassy. However, the group stated they did not receive help from the embassy.

According to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, authorities were notified of a possible armed individual on a train at Brussels-South station on 1 February. The train was evacuated, and the suspect was promptly apprehended.

The suspect, who was allegedly drunk, was interrogated by police. Investigators found no weapon either on the suspect or at the scene. Following questioning, the man was released.

