Aalst prepares for biggest carnival in the country

Sarah Smeyers, Flemish Minister Ben Weyts and Aalst mayor Christoph D'Haese attend the yearly carnival parade in the streets of Aalst, Sunday 02 March 2025, starting on Sunday with the so-called Zondagsstoet. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The city of Aalst is set to celebrate another edition of the nation’s largest carnival, starting today with a three-day festival of tradition, humour, and festivity.

The carnival parade kicks off on Sunday, featuring 68 official groups divided into three categories: 40 small groups, 19 medium-sized groups, and nine large groups. Additionally, over 200 unofficial groups will join to enhance the atmosphere. The city estimates around 5,000 participants will take part.

The parade follows a seven-kilometre route, finishing at the Grote Markt around 15:00. Attendance is free, but visitors will need to secure spots along the bustling street route. Many streets in the city centre are closed to vehicles, so attendees are encouraged to use public transport or shuttle services.

To accommodate crowds, extra transportation options have been arranged. Between 15 and 17 February, De Lijn will offer more services, including free night buses and shuttles connecting the city outskirts to the centre on Sunday. Additional train services to Aalst are also scheduled.

On Monday, the festivities continue with another parade on the same route, followed by the traditional Ajuinworp (onion-throwing) event at the Grote Markt. On Tuesday, the Voil Jeanetten Parade closes the carnival.

Mayor Christoph D’Haese (N-VA) highlights Aalst Carnaval as a unique celebration of humour and satire, noting it transforms the city into a vibrant epicentre over three days and nights.

Visitors can find detailed information on the parade route and practical facilities, such as toilets and first aid points, on the official Aalst Carnaval website.

