EU urged to reject new rules on migrant expulsions

Jet Airways taking off near the closed asylum centre 127bis. Credit: Belga

Seventy organisations have signed a joint statement urging the European Union (EU) institutions to reject the proposed new EU regulation on the expulsion of migrants, known as the Return Regulation.

The statement, endorsed by groups including Médecins du Monde, criticises the regulation for seeking to intensify deportations across Europe, including to detention centres located outside the EU.

It warns about the possible consequences, such as increased raids, racial profiling, and mandatory reporting requirements.

This move comes as the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) prepares to vote on the regulation in early March.

Michele LeVoy, director of the organisation PICUM, stated that "immigrant raids are not new in Europe", but the regulation would escalate and normalise racial profiling, police surveillance, and immigration raids in public spaces, workplaces, and even private homes.

"We cannot condemn ICE practices in the United States while supporting similar measures here in Europe," she added.

Andrea Soler Eslava, from Médecins du Monde’s international network, argued that recent events in the United States have shown the negative impact of laws targeting individuals based on their migration status.

Pregnant women, children, and people with chronic illnesses are reportedly avoiding essential health services, even in emergencies.

According to Soler Eslava, this creates an "unacceptable" humanitarian situation and poses serious risks to public health.

Related News