Belgian defence minister sweet talks the US amid ongoing transatlantic tensions

Minister of Defence Theo Francken pictured in October 2025. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

Amid ongoing tensions between Europe and the United States, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has emphasised the strength of the transatlantic relationship while announcing the Federal Government's intentions to make US-made F-35s fighter jets "as European as possible".

In an interview with VTM Nieuws upon his return from the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Francken addressed Belgium's controversial decision to purchase 11 additional F-35 jets to add to the 34 it has already purchased. "It will happen this year," said Francken.

Given recent transatlantic trade tensions, some have questioned the wisdom of the decision to hand such an important and lucrative contract to Lockheed Martin, a US-owned company. At the conference in Munich, Francken met with Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet to discuss the purchase of additional F-35s.

Francken said: "People always talk about the F-35 because jet fighters capture the imagination as 'Top Gun' - more so than trucks. Trucks aren’t that sexy. It's the best aircraft, without discussion. No one disputes that. It’s a fifth-generation stealth fighter; radars can't detect it. The Russians fear it. The Iranians fear it," Francken said, adding that F-35s are at least a quarter European, partly manufactured in Italy, Belgium, Finland and Germany.

"When we order more, I want to make them as European as possible to create jobs here," Francken said.

The US-made F-35s have cost Belgium €2 billion out of a €40 billion budget, the minister added, stressing that only 7% of Belgium's defence purchases are American.

Reconciling with the US

After the US's territorial claims to Denmark's Greenland caused one of the biggest crises in NATO's history, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio led a delegation to Munich with the intention of sweet-talking Europe, leaving the Greenland crisis behind.

"He phrased it beautifully and painted a compelling picture of where we come from and where we need to go together. I thought it was the best speech I’ve heard in a very long time," Francken said.

Summing up the conference in his post on Facebook, Francken wrote that the Munich Security Conference had delivered "what Europe needed: reconciliation with the US".

"I think they realised they had gone a step too far, and crossed a red line threatening the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland. That's simply not acceptable within a long-standing alliance," the defence minister said.

Rubio's speech, however reassuring, sent a similar message to that of US Vice President JD Vance a year earlier: Europe must invest more in defence, work on its border management and energy acceleration, Francken said.

Europe can "certainly" rely on the US, the minister said, adding that "conventionally, we must take Europe’s security architecture into our own hands."

Drone incursions in Belgium

In the interview with VTM Nieuws, Francken also addressed the issue of drone incursions. According to the minister, in the first three weeks of January, there were 14 or 15 genuine reports above military sites and critical infrastructure. "It hasn’t disappeared. There is still about one genuine report per day," he said.

"I don’t communicate proactively about that. At one point, there was a crisis with many false reports – people thought they saw drones everywhere. Often, those were aeroplanes," the minister added.

Attribution to Russia is still under investigation and difficult to establish, he confirmed. "When President Zelensky attempted to land somewhere last week, there were drones at that airport too. It is a real instrument."

"We need to invest in counter-drone and drone capabilities regardless. Fifty million euros were allocated to quickly purchase counter-drone systems. That has been done. The capabilities are already in place. We are now much better prepared for a potential new drone crisis," said Frencken.

Protests in Iran

Francken also spoke about the tens of thousands of Iranians who rallied in Munich during the Security Conference to demand Iranian regime change.

"Iran is going through a terrible period. The Ayatollahs have murdered tens of thousands of peaceful protesters," Francken said. "I support the Iranian people completely."

Asked whether Belgium could be involved should the US attack Iran, Francken firmly stated that "Belgian soldiers would not be involved."

