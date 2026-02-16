Four sheep found dead in Wallonia, suspect believed to be wolf

Hand out pictures released on Wednesday 10 August 2022, by the Service Public de Wallonie shows images by the Wolf Network of the Public Service of Wallonia, confirming a new litter within the Hautes-Fagnes wolf pack. Credit: Belga

Four sheep were mauled to death in Héron, a municipality in Liège, over the weekend, the local mayor reported on Monday. The authorities believe it could be the result of a wolf attack.

On Sunday, a local sheep farmer discovered the dead animals in his field. A specialist from the Walloon Government’s administrative service (SPW) was sent to investigate.

"The nature of the attack strongly suggests a wolf," said agricultural engineer Alain Licoppe from SPW’s wolf network. He noted the wolf may have originated from Limburg, the High Fens, or even the Netherlands.

Licoppe explained that the animal is likely a young wolf expelled from its pack, which often occurs in nature, especially around mating season.

"The wolf could have followed the Meuse River to cross into a new territory," he added. Investigators are still examining whether this wolf is linked to attacks in two other municipalities in Liège.