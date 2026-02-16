Racist comments against Ghanaian striker during Belgian football match

Essevee's Joseph Opoku celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Sint-Truidense V.V. and Zulte Waregem, Sunday 15 February 2026 in Sint-Truiden, on day 25 of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Zulte Waregem player Joseph Opoku was a victim of racist comments from the crowd during his team’s match against Sint-Truidense VV on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred during the 25th round of the Jupiler Pro League at the Stayen Stadium, and Zulte Waregem issued a statement on Monday condemning the behaviour.

The club vowed to work with Sint-Truidense, authorities, and stadium officials to identify those responsible. Zulte Waregem promised to take appropriate and proportional measures in accordance with regulations.

In the statement, Zulte Waregem expressed full solidarity and support for Opoku, emphasising the importance of players being able to perform their sport in a safe and respectful environment free from discrimination and hate.

Sint-Truidense disputed accusations of racism, citing a linguistic misunderstanding.

The club stated that video footage showed a supporter addressing the referee with the phrase "dirty referee", which may have been misinterpreted due to regional accents.

Sint-Truidense insisted the comment was not racist and said they would act if further evidence of racism emerges.

On the pitch, despite two early goals from Opoku, Zulte Waregem lost the match 3-2.

Sint-Truidense, currently second in the league standings, closed the gap to two points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, while Zulte Waregem remains in twelfth place.

