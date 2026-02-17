New twist in bingo machine tax evasion case in Brussels

A bingo machine operator in Brussels is suspected of tax evasion and has been ordered to provide documents related to its activities following a ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal on February 5, reported by Le Soir on Tuesday.

In 2024, the Uba-Bngo federation of gaming machine operators initiated legal action against the company, accused of dodging regional taxes.

Initially, the federation lost the case in a lower court. However, the Brussels Court of Appeal has now issued an interlocutory ruling, requiring the company to submit internal documents to verify compliance with tax obligations.

Tax inspection efforts in this area are reportedly struggling to keep pace in Brussels.

According to Le Soir, the region's estimated tax losses amount to several million euros annually.