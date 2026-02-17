Train traffic between Vilvoorde and Brussels disrupted by vehicle on tracks

Illustrative image of an SNCB-NMBS train at the station in Brussels. Credits: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Train services between Mechelen, Vilvoorde and Brussels were severely disrupted on Tuesday morning after a vehicle ended up on the tracks near Eppegem.

The incident occurred just before 08:00 when, for reasons still unclear, the vehicle drove off a car park, broke through fencing, and landed on the tracks, according to Infrabel spokesperson Frédéric Petit.

No collision took place, and no injuries were reported. Initially, train traffic was restricted to two out of six tracks, significantly impacting services.

Two more tracks have since been cleared, allowing trains to run on four out of six tracks. However, disruptions remain substantial, Petit said.

Full operations will resume only once the vehicle is removed from the tracks, he added.