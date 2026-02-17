Two people injured by fire at apartment block in Charleroi

Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times

Two people were injured on Tuesday morning following a fire in an eight-storey apartment building in Montignies-sur-Sambre, the City of Charleroi confirmed.

Firefighters and emergency responders from the Hainaut-East zone were called to the blaze, which broke out in a building housing 94 residents on Rue Fernand Hotyat.

According to the City, a woman suffered minor smoke inhalation while a child sustained slight burns. Three ambulances and a mobile emergency unit attended the scene.

Residents were allowed to return to the building, except for those living in the affected apartment.

"They will need to be relocated. Our services are handling the follow-up," said Maxime Hardy, spokesperson for the City of Charleroi.

Efforts to ventilate the damaged apartment are ongoing.