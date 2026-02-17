Belgium in Brief: Pardon my Dutch

Credit: Belga

Bonjour to everyone and goeiemiddag to Brussels' new Minister-President Boris Dilliès!

Today it's me, Maïthé Chini, in your inbox again to deliver the big stories of today. As a native Dutch speaker in the Belgian capital, our article about Brussels' new surprise Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) is particularly close to my heart.

While some are wondering if the former mayor of a wealthy, Francophone municipality such as Uccle has enough affinity for the whole of Brussels (including its less-wealthy communes and Dutch-speaking areas), Dilliès seems to be generally well-liked across the region.

However, only a few hours after he was appointed and sworn in, he already found himself under fire from the Flemish press over his Dutch skills – or should I say, his lack thereof.

What's worse, his inability to respond to questions from the Flemish press on Saturday morning was broadcast live into Belgians' homes – leading to quite an embarrassing scene on Dilliès's first day.

As the leader of an officially bilingual region, he is expected to have sufficient command of both languages (although he would not be the first Minister-President in the capital whose Dutch is, let's say, rusty).

Unlike his predecessors, however, he addressed the issue head-on.

"I will work on it. I have not had time for language immersion in the past few days, but I plead guilty," he told Flemish reporters, in French. "My level of Dutch is unacceptable for a Minister-President of a bilingual region."

Will I soon be able to ask him a question in Dutch? We zullen zien (which, as Mr Dilliès knows, means 'we will see'), but j'en doute.

But Dilliès is not the only man in Brussels in hot water. On Monday evening, US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White launched a social media attack on Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit). He also called on Belgium to drop a prosecution case of three Jewish ritual circumcisers.

The social media post provoked an immediate reaction from numerous experts and academics, Vandenbroucke's party leader Conner Rousseau, and Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) – who also summoned White for a meeting. Find out what all the fuss is about here.

For more updates and other news, keep an eye on our website!

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Au revoir, tot ziens!

