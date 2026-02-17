Germany’s AfD classified as ‘extremist’ group in Lower Saxony

A demonstrator holds up a placard reading "FCK AfD" (Alternative for Germany) during a protest against the far right, on February 16, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Belga

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party branch in Lower Saxony has been officially classified as "extremist" by the German intelligence services.

The national intelligence agency’s assessment made it clear that right-wing extremism poses the greatest threat to society, according to Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens.

She also stated that the AfD party chapter in Lower Saxony unequivocally falls into this category, after it was found party’s branch in the state reportedly harbours widespread far-right ideals, such as the "remigration".

"It treats our state and our democratic institutions with contempt. People with migratory backgrounds are made into second-class citizens. It unapologetically propagates the so-called 'remigration' of millions of people from the heart of our society," Behrens said.

The Interior Ministry highlighted the party’s anti-constitutional declarations and behaviours, often characterised by aggressive and confrontational rhetoric, also asserting that the organisation fundamentally opposes Germany’s free and democratic constitutional order.

According to the intelligence service, 850 of the 8,000 AfD members in Lower Saxony have been identified as far-right extremists.

Similar classifications have been applied to AfD branches in other federal states, enabling intelligence services to monitor the party closely.

The national AfD party has also been branded extremist, though it has appealed against this designation.

Despite this classification, the AfD became the largest opposition party in last year’s parliamentary elections.

However, the party has faced longstanding criticism over racist and pro-Russian remarks by its leaders, prompting other political parties to exclude any form of collaboration, often referred to as the "firewall" or cordon sanitaire.

While Lower Saxony’s next state elections will not take place until autumn 2027, elections are scheduled in five other federal states later this year. The AfD is expected to be highly-voted, with Baden-Württemberg voting as early as 8 March.

In Saxony-Anhalt, where elections are set for September, there are concerns that the AfD might secure an outright majority.

Related News