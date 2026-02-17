Belgian woman dies in suspected weight-loss drug overdose

The woman who died was a resident of Lommel. Credit: Yorick Jansens/Belga

The abrupt death of a 46-year-old woman from Lommel last November is possibly linked to an overdose of the weight-loss drug semaglutide.

The Limburg Public Prosecutor announced the news on Tuesday, following the release of the investigation results.

The woman was admitted to the emergency department of Pelt Hospital in serious condition and passed away on 18 November 2025.

Given the circumstances of her death, the Limburg Public Prosecutor initiated procedures for unexplained fatalities.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a forensic doctor, followed by toxicological analysis.

The judicial investigation uncovered signs pointing to a potential overdose of semaglutide.

Authorities are investigating the authenticity and source of the product found. Semaglutide is typically restricted to prescription use and requires medical supervision, according to the prosecutor.

