European Central Bank President might leave office in 2027

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a panel discussion at the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 15, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to step down before her eight-year term ends in October 2027, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

Lagarde reportedly aims to leave her position before France’s presidential elections in April 2027, allowing time for French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to identify her successor.

Bloomberg reports that her decision may be influenced by concerns over a potential far-right president in France, who would have a role in selecting the next ECB president.

Asked about the matter, the ECB stated that Lagarde is "fully focused" on her duties and has not yet decided on the conclusion of her term.