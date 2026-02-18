Brussels Airport accused of unauthorised construction work

Construction activity is seen during a visit to the renovation works of the 07R/25L runway of Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, on Monday 18 August 2025. From July 12 to August 27, Brussels Airport will be doing out construction works on runway 07R/25L. This runway, the southernmost of the two parallel runways, will have a new asphalt surface, new runway lighting, and improved drainage. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The federal aviation mediator has accused Brussels Airport of carrying out unauthorised construction work last summer at the end of one of its runways.

Philippe Touwaide, the mediator, announced that he would file a complaint with the Flemish Region and the prosecutor’s office of Hal-Vilvoorde over what he described as a violation of urban planning laws.

The allegations are directed at Brussels Airport Company (BAC), which operates Brussels National Airport.

Touwaide claimed he was barred from inspecting the construction site in August and received no answers to his inquiries, asserting that BAC was “focused on completing illegal expansions of the runway.”

While authorised resurfacing of runway 25L took place, Touwaide alleged that unauthorised modifications were made to the turnpad at the threshold of the runway. This platform, used by aircraft to turn around, was widened without the required permits.

According to Touwaide, BAC justified the changes as necessary to comply with updated European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, enabling larger aircraft to manoeuvre safely without external assistance. He described the company’s explanation as “unconvincing.”

Touwaide also claimed that the airport eventually admitted to conducting the widening without proper authorisation.

He warned that these unauthorised changes could disrupt the equitable distribution of flights from Brussels National’s runways and potentially increase noise pollution for certain neighbourhoods.

Brussels Airport, for its part, stated that until 2023, such infrastructure adaptations on the tarmac did not require permits. However, new regulations now mandate permits for locations where water infiltration is impossible.

The airport acknowledged misinterpreting these updated regulations and failing to apply for a permit in time.

It confirmed that it has initiated all necessary steps to regularise the situation and explore solutions for water infiltration.