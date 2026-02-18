Man, 52, gets suspended sentence for selling speed to friends

Police van in the Peterbos neighbourhood. Credit: Belga

A 52-year-old man from Leeuw-Saint-Pierre has been sentenced to 15 months in prison with a suspended sentence for selling drugs, mainly speed, over several months.

The man admitted to being dependent on amphetamines and cannabis. He claimed he was only helping acquaintances by supplying them with drugs.

On 23 January 2024, a police patrol observed a known drug addict leaving the man’s apartment in Leeuw-Saint-Pierre, Flanders. The woman was found with a small amount of speed and confessed to purchasing the drugs from the resident moments earlier.

A search of the suspect’s home revealed a significant quantity of speed, two tear gas canisters, and a taser. Analysis of the suspect’s phone led officers to several clients, two of whom admitted to buying drugs from him for nearly a year.

According to the prosecution, the man reportedly sold the drugs at the same price he had purchased them in Anderlecht’s Peterbos neighbourhood. Prosecutors requested a two-year prison sentence with probation.

The defence supported the idea of a suspended sentence, noting that the man had sought help for his drug addiction and was under a collective debt settlement scheme.

They argued he was motivated to improve and would benefit from follow-up support under strict conditions.

The court ultimately sentenced the 52-year-old to 15 months in prison, suspended.