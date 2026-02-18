Belgian Defence Minister not against using army to guard prisons

Illustration picture shows the prison of Saint-Gilles, Brussels, during the general strike of the prison warders, Monday 09 May 2016. Credit: Belga

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has not ruled out deploying military personnel to guard prison inmates amid an escalating crisis.

Francken stated that soldiers are not trained as prison guards but described the current situation as unsustainable.

He also pledged to consult Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden to explore solutions.

On Tuesday, Mathilde Steenbergen, Director-General of the Prison Service, issued a stark warning about overcrowding, revealing that the number of inmates sleeping on the floor has exceeded 600.

Steenbergen suggested extraordinary measures might be unavoidable, including deploying police or military to relieve pressure on prison staff.

The government has struggled for months to address the prison overcrowding issue. Francken acknowledged the need for humane treatment of prisoners while highlighting the workload already facing Defence.

He reiterated his intentions to discuss the matter with Minister Verlinden.

Francken also criticised Steenbergen for her past involvement as chief of staff to former Justice Ministers Vincent Van Quickenborne and Paul Van Tigchelt (both Open VLD), accusing her of contributing to the current problems.

