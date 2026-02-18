Brussels arts festival unexpectedly shuts due to public funding cuts

FAME festival has shut down due to lack of funding. In this image, a singer performs at the 2025 edition. Credit: FAME Festival

The FAME performing arts festival has been forced to shut down following the complete withdrawal of public funding by the City of Brussels, its artistic director Camille Khoury announced on Wednesday.

Organisers describe the decision as "political," despite their attempts to renegotiate and offer budget adjustments.

The move comes after three weeks of discussions and proposals aimed at adapting to Brussels’ financial constraints.

Since June 2024, French-speaking right-wing liberals MR have shared power with the socialists PS in the ruling coalition – PS previously held an outright majority.

According to FAME, the withdrawal was unexpected. The City of Brussels had initially announced a reduced budget for October 2025—down 31% compared to 2025 and 50% compared to 2024.

Despite this reduction, organisers continued planning for the 2026 edition until the mayor’s office, responsible for cultural affairs, reversed its position and cancelled funding entirely after four months of preparation.

FAME argues that the cuts reflect more than financial adjustments; they signal a “clear political act” that treats culture and feminism as expendable.

The festival criticises the decision as short-sighted, warning it weakens Brussels' cultural landscape and jeopardises the livelihoods of those who sustain it.