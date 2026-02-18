Gang of vintage car thieves unmasked by Belgian police

Illustration shows the collection cars ahead of tomorrow auction 'Zoute Sale' by auction house Bonhams, Saturday 07 October 2023. Credit: Belga

The Carma police zone in Limburg, Belgium, has dismantled an international criminal gang suspected of stealing vintage cars.

Last week, five suspects from Belgium and the Netherlands were arrested. The gang has been linked to eleven car thefts, according to a police statement released on Wednesday.

The investigation began with a car theft in Genk in July 2025. A vintage Porsche owner had parked their car on Dieplaan in Genk, only for it to be stolen shortly after. The car was later located in Riemst using an airtag but was missing its license plates.

Police investigations led to the discovery of the gang, which included individuals from Maasmechelen, Genk, and the Netherlands.

The group is believed to have operated across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg, targeting high-value collector’s items such as vintage Porsches, Mercedes, and Fiat 500 Abarths. Some of these vehicles are estimated to be worth around €150,000.

On Tuesday, 10 February, police conducted six simultaneous raids in Genk, Lanaken, Maasmechelen, Bilzen, and the Netherlands, arresting five individuals. The operations were supported by other police zones and federal law enforcement agencies.

Four suspects were brought before the investigating judge, who ordered the detention of three individuals while imposing conditions on a fourth suspect. Extradition has been requested for the fifth suspect, who was arrested in the Netherlands.

During the raids, police seized various items, including GPS trackers, jammers, and devices designed to unlock and start keyless vehicles.

Luxury goods were also confiscated. In the Netherlands, police found a vehicle reportedly used in the thefts.

The Carma police and the Limburg public prosecutor’s office are continuing their investigation.

Related News