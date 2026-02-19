Stabbing near Jeanneke Pis in central Brussels

Google maps view of Impasse de la Fidélité

A person was injured in a stabbing incident late on Wednesday evening in central Brussels, according to the local police.

The altercation occurred slightly after 11:00 pm in the Impasse de la Fidélité area, in the city centre and just by the Jeanneke Pis statue.

Police spokesperson Robin De Becker confirmed that the victim sustained injuries from a suspected knife attack.

The injured individual was transported to hospital for treatment and is not in life-threatening condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.