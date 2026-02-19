Thursday 19 February 2026
Stabbing near Jeanneke Pis in central Brussels

Thursday 19 February 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Stabbing near Jeanneke Pis in central Brussels
Google maps view of Impasse de la Fidélité

A person was injured in a stabbing incident late on Wednesday evening in central Brussels, according to the local police.

The altercation occurred slightly after 11:00 pm in the Impasse de la Fidélité area, in the city centre and just by the Jeanneke Pis statue.

Police spokesperson Robin De Becker confirmed that the victim sustained injuries from a suspected knife attack.

The injured individual was transported to hospital for treatment and is not in life-threatening condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

