Francophone community invests nearly €4 million to modernise school facilities

Walloon Education Minister Valerie Glatigny. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Francophone Community Government (FWB) has approved nearly €4 million in funding for equipment upgrades in vocational secondary schools, announced Education Minister Valérie Glatigny (MR) on Thursday.

The investments include items such as brake test benches for mechanics, fume extraction systems for welding workshops, and dust extraction devices for woodworking studios.

These funds follow a call for projects by the Equipment Fund initiated in 2025. This fund, established 25 years ago, aims to support the modernisation, replacement, and compliance of teaching equipment in vocational secondary education.

The Francophone Government, also known as the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, will cover 80% of the costs, with the remaining 20% borne by the schools’ organising authorities.

"We cannot train tomorrow’s professionals using yesterday’s tools. Vocational education deserves equipment that matches the trades it prepares for, enabling students to learn in conditions truly reflective of the working world," said Minister Glatigny in a statement.