Leading Belgian opera singer José Van Dam dies aged 85

Belgian opera singer Jose van Dam sings in front of several thousands of music fans gathered on the Grand Place of Brussels during Fete de la Musique, Saturday 18 June 2005. Credit:

The renowned opera singer José Van Dam passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel announced on Thursday.

Van Dam passed away "peacefully", surrounded by loved ones, with tributes being made across the country.

"Belgium loses its greatest ambassador of lyrical art, and the world loses a legend who, through his genius, shaped the history of opera in the 20th and 21st centuries," the institution mourned his loss.

"For us at the Music Chapel, we lose above all a mentor, a paternal figure, and an inexhaustible source of artistic integrity," it added.

Van Dam had been connected to the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel since 2004, when he became the Master in Residence for the vocal section. He handed over the role in 2023 but remained Master Emeritus.

Born Joseph Van Damme on 25 August 1940 in Ixelles, Van Dam trained at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels. At the end of his studies, he began performing at the Paris Opera.

Between 1967 and 1973, he appeared in Berlin, notably as Leporello in Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

His international career peaked with performances at La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Vienna, and London.

The Music Chapel praised his artistic approach, stating: "Whether embodying the monumental Saint François d’Assise or delivering unforgettable interpretations of Don Quixote, José never sang for applause but always for the truth of the character."

Named a baron in 1998 and close to Queen Fabiola, he sang pieces by Bach and Schubert at her funeral in 2014.

In 2004, the Royal Conservatory of Antwerp honoured him with the title of Maestro Honoris Causa.

Minister-President and Minister of Culture for the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Elisabeth Degryse, paid tribute to his legacy.

"Throughout his long and rich career, the baritone brought international acclaim to our country on the greatest lyrical stages," she said.

"His unforgettable performances and remarkable presence deeply moved and inspired generations of music lovers and artists. His work, marked by excellence, will continue to resonate for a very long time."

Related News