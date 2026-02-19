Belgian ambassador to Tehran summoned by Iranian regime

Belgium’s ambassador to Tehran, Michel Malherbe, was summoned this week by Iranian authorities, confirmed Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.
The summons was reportedly prompted by Defence Minister Theo Francken’s attendance at a major gathering of Iranian opposition in Munich.
Francken shared photos online over the weekend from the event, which he attended alongside federal MP Darya Safai.
During the event, Francken gave a speech and expressed his support for the Iranian opposition in comments accompanying his photos.
Minister Prévot’s office confirmed the ambassador’s summons but declined to provide further details.