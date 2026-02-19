EU confirms €200m package for Armenia ahead of first-ever summit

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU officials held a working visit to Armenia to review progress on a new EU-Armenia Strategic Agenda ahead of a planned trip by Commissioner Marta Kos on 19–20 March and the first EU-Armenia Summit, with the EU side confirming a €202.5m package for the country.

Talks focused on improving regional connectivity across transport, energy and digital links, according to its statement. Discussions included support for Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative alongside the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

EU support options were outlined for priority projects identified jointly with Armenia, with trade and mobility among the areas discussed.

Funding package confirmed

The final design of reforms and investments under the Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia was confirmed with the Armenian government, including a second instalment of €202.5 million.

The €202.5 million payment had previously been announced by Kos during a visit in September 2025.

The Strategic Agenda builds on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a framework governing cooperation between the EU and Armenia.

EU officials also reaffirmed support for what they described as Armenia’s “democratic resilience”, including protecting the integrity of an upcoming electoral process.