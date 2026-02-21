American ambassador says Conner Rousseau is now barred from entering US

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White shows an image of a ritual circumcision, as he talks to the press as he arrives for a meeting at the offices of the Foreign Affairs department of the Federal Government in Brussels, Tuesday 17 February 2026. Credit: Belga

The leader of Belgium’s Vooruit party, Conner Rousseau, has been officially barred from entering the United States, according to American ambassador to Belgium Bill White on Friday.

Bill White announced the decision in a comment under an Instagram video shared by the VRT youth channel NWS.NWS.NWS, describing the ban as “scandalous” and writing, “Conner Rousseau, you are now officially prohibited from travelling to the USA #period.”

In response, Conner Rousseau called the ambassador’s statement “a dangerous precedent.” He expressed concern that criticism of former President Donald Trump would lead to restrictions on entering the United States, adding, “Freedom of expression is vital. Our prosperity and economy are important. I will continue to defend these values.”

Earlier in the week, Bill White had warned that sanctions against Rousseau might follow after the Belgian politician shared a video criticising recent aggressive actions by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In the video, Rousseau compared ICE operations to the rise of Nazi policies under Hitler.

The ambassador also urged Belgium’s government to reprimand Rousseau, stating the latter’s comments were “totally inconceivable and unacceptable.” He conveyed this position in a letter to the head of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs committee, Theodora Gentzis, urging an immediate condemnation of Rousseau’s remarks.

Tensions began earlier in the week when Bill White criticised a judicial investigation into Jewish ritual circumcisers in Belgium. He condemned the investigation as antisemitic, sparking additional conflict.

Belgium’s Health Minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, described the ambassador’s remarks as “very impolite.”

The Brussels Times has secured an exclusive interview with US ambassador Bill White, where he doubled down on his rhetoric.