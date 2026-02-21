Belgian organisation warns not to jump on reclamations due to US yet

FEB-VBO CEO Pieter Timmermans. Credit: Belga

The Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB) has urged calm among its members in response to the United States’ “tariff chaos” following a Supreme Court ruling and the announcement of a new 10% global import tax.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned trade tariffs imposed by the American president on imports. These tariffs had been justified under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), but the court ruled that the act does not grant the president authority to act without congressional approval.

In response to the ruling, Donald Trump announced he had signed an executive order imposing a general 10% import tax applicable to all countries. This new tariff is set to take effect on 24 February.

The FEB released a statement on Saturday highlighting widespread concerns from businesses uncertain about the implications of the measures. The organisation described the situation as “extremely confusing,” with unanswered questions surrounding product coverage, legal basis, and timing.

The FEB advised companies to proceed cautiously amid the uncertainty. It warned that acting hastily could lead to regret later and stressed the importance of fully understanding the situation before taking steps. According to FEB, only then will companies be able to determine whether they can reclaim already-paid duties and whether coordinated action would be beneficial.

