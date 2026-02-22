Belgian employment organisation launches record number of programs for prisoners

VDAB in Halle, Monday 3 June 2013. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Last year, the VDAB started a record 954 programmes to guide prisoners towards employment.

This information comes from figures requested by Flemish MP Ine Tombeur (N-VA) from Flemish Minister of Employment and Justice Zuhal Demir (N-VA).

In comparison, 926 programmes were launched in 2024, while 916 were initiated in 2023.

According to Tombeur, work is a powerful tool to prevent former detainees from returning to crime.

VDAB detention mediators identify talent within prison walls, offer tailored training programmes, and actively seek matches with employers.

These training sessions focus on addressing shortages in the economy, with high-demand professions such as scaffolder, roofer, and lorry driver being the most popular choices last year.

