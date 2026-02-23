Belgium in Brief: The land of milk and honey

After an utterly miserable weekend weather-wise, some of you might be plotting your escape from Brussels. But cannier types know that it’s worth sticking around. The capital of Europe opens up amazing opportunities – especially career-wise.

An EU job here is regarded as the holy grail among bureaucrats. In my former life as a British civil servant, I’d often look wistfully at EU competition announcements and dream of joining the land of milk and honey in the Berlaymont.

Even before Brexit crushed that dream entirely, I was put off applying for an EU job by the labyrinthine application process, which I assumed had been devised by a Sciences Po professor with a vendetta against Brits.

While it remains fiendishly difficult to pass the competition, it seems the process has changed a lot since my day.

For those of you who are curious to find out how it all works, check out today’s lead article by our Features Editor Isabella Vivian.

Isabella spoke to someone who passed the AD5 competition on his 16th (!) attempt. God loves a trier, and so too does the EU, apparently. Read it, and be inspired.

I also wanted to highlight a couple of stories you may have missed over the weekend.

On Saturday, we published an interview with US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White, who regular readers will know has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm over the past week.

White has demanded that Belgian authorities drop an investigation into Jewish ritual circumcision, insisting the case is “a waste of the judiciary’s time” and warning that inaction will be seen as antisemitic.

During his interview with White, Brussels Times Magazine Editor Leo Cendrowicz challenged the ambassador on his unconventional approach to diplomacy and questioned whether it was appropriate for an envoy to wade forcefully into domestic legal matters.

White, never one to mince his words, doubled down, calling on Belgium to “drop the damn case”.

For a palate cleanser, you might enjoy reading this lovely piece by our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin. In advance of Chinese New Year, Kosmos spent the day in Antwerp's Chinatown chatting to residents and shopkeepers. Read his article here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

