Belgium's national strike to majorly disrupt flights next month

Aircraft flying over Brussels Airport in Zaventem by night. Credit: Belga

Flights in Belgium are expected to be majorly disrupted on Thursday, 12 March, due to the planned national strike against the Federal Government's budget measures.

As Belgium's three large trade unions – whose members include security staff, baggage handlers and air traffic controllers – issued a 24-hour strike notice for a national demonstration in March, the country's airports are bracing for heavy disruption next month.

As the walkouts are likely to affect various sectors, including public transport and airport operations, Brussels Airport and Charleroi Airport (BSCA) are expected to cancel the majority of arriving and departing flights that day.

'Extremely slow'

Brussels Airport's CEO, Arnaud Feist, told travel advice site VisaHQ that "a virtually complete halt of all outbound flights" is now the "most realistic scenario." Charleroi Airport is also expecting significant disruption.

While some arriving flights may still land, Brussels Airport cautioned that immigration and baggage processing will be "extremely slow."

The exact impact is not yet known, and travellers are being asked to contact their airline and check their travel plans.

According to specialised air travel media, airlines have already started adjusting their schedules and informing passengers about re-booking or alternative travel options.

During previous national strike days, both airports also experienced large-scale delays and cancellations.