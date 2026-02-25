Belgium in Brief: Making eyes at Euroclear

Credit: Belga/EU

In the words of Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu all over again as the debate on unlocking Russia’s frozen assets appears to be returning to the political agenda.

In December, the European Council agreed to put together a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, thus obviating the need to repurpose Russia’s assets to provide funding for Kyiv.

Most of the assets are housed in Euroclear in Brussels, and Belgium played a leading role in quashing the plan to repurpose them. But as our guest contributor Chris Powers writes, things have changed since the agreement in December.

Following Hungary’s decision to veto the loan package to Ukraine, EU diplomats appear to be making eyes at Euroclear once again. I wonder what Bart ‘No Waver’ De Wever will think of this development.

Elsewhere, Brussels Times Political Editor Maïthé Chini has written about a subject close to her heart: Dutch language education. As Maïthé reports, Dutch will become compulsory for all children in Belgium's French-speaking education system from their third year of primary school from 2027.

Staying with Maïthé, anyone wishing to fly from Brussels next month should be aware that a strike is taking place, which will affect both major airports. Find out the latest developments here.

