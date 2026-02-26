The Port of Antwerp will have its own air defence system by 2027

Illustration picture shows a general view of port activity in the Port of Antwerp. Credit: Jonas Roosens/Belga

The Port of Antwerp will soon be equipped with an advanced air defence system, with its first battery set to be operational by 2027 Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen reported on Thursday.

"An air defense system will be installed in the Port of Antwerp. It is a Nasams system that has already been ordered," Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) announced Wednesday evening at the annual meeting of the Antwerp-Bruges Port Community. The exact location of the air defence system within the port was not disclosed.

In addition, an anti-drone system has been commissioned for the port, De Wever revealed. This follows concerns raised last November by Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of the port, who reported numerous unregistered drones flying above key areas, including nuclear power plants, BASF’s chemical factory, and the European terminal.

