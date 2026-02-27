'Worst street in Brussels' to finally get promised makeover

Credit: Screengrab/Facebook/X

After years of waiting, residents living on or near the Rue Van Soust in Anderlecht – often referred to as "the street with the worst road surface in Brussels" – will soon be able to drive through it again. The municipality is finally rebuilding it.

On the border between Anderlecht and Molenbeek, the street runs nearly parallel to the Chaussée de Ninove all the way to the Flemish municipality of Dilbeek, just outside Brussels.

The last 400-500 metres, however, can hardly be called a street, according to the people living there. That part of Rue Van Soust would more accurately be called a dirt road, with many (very deep) potholes and a thick layer of mud – leading drivers to avoid this section of the street, for fear of damaging their cars.

Being on the border between two municipalities, the street has a "special administrative situation," Julien Milquet (Les Engagés), Anderlecht's municipal councillor for public works, told Bruzz.

"The street is located in the territory of Anderlecht, but most of its residents are located in the territory of Molenbeek and some even in Dilbeek," said Milquet. "Cooperation between the municipalities was therefore sorely needed."

At the request of Anderlecht's municipal council, a study for the reconstruction of the street was carried out in 2020. Two years later, the Regional Government asked the municipality to amend the plans.

In May 2023, Anderlecht submitted the permit application, and a year later, it submitted the amended plans. In March 2025, a permit for those amended plans was issued.

'As soon as possible'

Now, the start of the works is finally in sight, La Dernière Heure reported and Anderlecht councillor Milquet confirmed to Bruzz.

"The public tender has been launched, and a contractor should be appointed by March. The works will then start as soon as possible, taking into account the weather conditions," Milquet said.

Some residents told La Dernière Heure that the street had not been repaired for "at least 70 years." While Milquet could not confirm this, he did point out the large backlog in terms of maintenance and modernisation of Anderlecht's roads.

In addition to a new road surface, Rue Van Soust will also become a residential area with various road narrowings to improve road safety.

Additionally, the works will take into account improved rainwater drainage. The municipality of Anderlecht has allocated €60,000 for the works, and is also counting on a regional subsidy of almost €600,000.

"This was agreed under the previous municipal council, and 80% of it has already been paid to the municipality," Milquet said.

