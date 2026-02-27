How social media is fuelling dangerous driving among Belgian youth

Illustration picture shows a driver writing a text message on his phone while driving a car, Friday 25 October 2013. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Social media is having a 'significant impact' on road behaviour of Belgian youth, recent study by Vias Institute warned on Friday.

"The more young people see videos of dangerous behaviour, the more likely they are to adopt this behaviour themselves in traffic and incur road fines," the institute said.

The research combined a survey of 1,000 young people aged 18 to 26 with an analysis of 80 videos showing risky conduct behind the wheel.

According to the survey, 13% of young people in that age group see videos depicting dangerous driving almost every day on social media, while 24% encounter them weekly.

Young men are more frequently exposed than young women, with most of the content circulating on TikTok and Instagram.

Vias also pointed to the role of algorithms, which increase exposure to similar content once users interact with such videos.

"The study shows a clear link between exposure to risky behaviour on social media such as TikTok and Instagram and adopting such behaviour oneself," Vias said. Young people who frequently watch these videos reported receiving more traffic fines.

Those who had received more than five fines over the past year had been exposed to videos showing dangerous driving on more than ten days per month, the institute noted.

A similar pattern was observed for other forms of risky conduct, including running red lights, crossing closed railway crossings and engaging in street races on public roads.

However, Vias stressed that a direct causal link could not be formally established. "It is possible that young people who already engage in risky behaviour actively seek out this type of content on social media," it said.

"Nevertheless, the study suggests that watching these videos alters young adults' attitudes towards risky behaviour in traffic, making it more socially acceptable and encouraging them to see such conduct as logical."

To break what it described as a vicious circle, the institute called for action on two fronts: adapting platform systems, including removing harmful content or profiles and displaying warning messages, and strengthening individual critical thinking skills.

Federal Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke said the findings aligned with his broader policy objectives.

"In line with my general policy note, which aims to halve the number of road deaths by 2030 and achieve zero fatalities by 2050, we will act at several levels: strengthening prevention in consultation with the federated entities, examining with Vias how to use these same platforms as awareness tools, and intensifying the fight against repeat offending," he said.