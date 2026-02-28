Over 100 municipalities raise taxes in 2026

© PxHere

In 2026, over 100 municipalities in Belgium will raise taxes, with 86 increasing additional property tax rates and 46 raising income tax rates, according to the newspaper L’Echo.

Only 16 municipalities had raised one of these taxes in 2025, highlighting a significant increase in 2026.

This wave of tax hikes is attributed to worsening local finances across the country. The situation is particularly concerning in several major Walloon cities, including Liège, Charleroi, Namur, and Mons.

Municipalities are struggling with soaring structural expenses, such as pensions, emergency services, public welfare centres (CPAS), and police zones.

A federal reform of income tax is also expected to deepen the financial strain. Walloon municipalities could lose between €95 million and €135 million by 2030 due to changes, such as the gradual increase in the tax-free income threshold.

As this reform reduces the taxable income base, municipal revenue from additional taxes will decline correspondingly, putting further pressure on local budgets.

