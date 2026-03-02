'Middle East has much to lose from prolonged war', EU warns

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: Belga / AFP

The EU warned on Sunday against further 'escalation' in the Middle East.

During the extraordinary video meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said that the region would have 'much to lose from any prolonged war'.

"Developments in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, including economic ones," Kallas added.

"Iran's attacks against several Middle Eastern countries are inexcusable," the EU's top diplomat added.