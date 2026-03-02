Foreign Minister Prévot in Morocco for talks on stronger bilateral cooperation

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Credit: Belga

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot is in Morocco on Monday for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Prévot is due to meet his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, to discuss the implementation of a joint declaration signed in October, his office said.

The agreement foresees closer cooperation in several areas, including the launch of a comprehensive security dialogue, the modernisation of judicial cooperation and deeper coordination on migration.

Both countries also plan to expand collaboration in strategic sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction and port logistics.

Regional security will also feature in the talks. "The growing instability in the region and the recent Iranian attacks call for close coordination between the European Union and its partners," Prévot said.

"We agreed on a roadmap in October. Now it is time to implement it concretely and measurably, in every area and according to the agreed timeline," he added.

"Morocco is not just a partner. It is our most comprehensive bilateral relationship in the entire region. The ties are economic, cultural and human. With 800,000 compatriots of Moroccan origin, we share a history and a shared future."