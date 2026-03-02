Belgium maintains 'serious' threat level amid Middle East tensions

Federal Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt and OCAD chair Gert Vercauteren pictured during a press conference of the national security on Tuesday 26 March 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium's general threat level remains 'serious', with particular focus on Israeli, American and Iranian interests in the country, the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis (CUTA) announced on Monday.

The current level is three on a four-point-scale, indicating that an attack is considered possible and likely. This level has not changed since the 16 October 2023 attack in Brussels, where a terrorist killed two Swedish supporters.

CUTA has opted not to disclose specific measures taken to secure sites linked to Israel, the United States, and Iran, citing concerns over compromising security arrangements.

On Saturday, Antwerp's mayor stated that local police would maintain "heightened vigilance" in the Jewish quarter due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Related News