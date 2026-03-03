Belgian police looking for financial profiles to fight economic crime

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden pictured a meeting between the Federal Police, the new Minister for Justice and the Interior Minister on Monday 23 October 2023, at the police headquarters. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Federal Judicial Police (FGP) will recruit over 100 financial professionals in 2026 to strengthen its efforts against economic crime.

This recruitment drive marks the largest intake of financial profiles in the history of the FGP. The positions include 44 specialised senior financial inspectors, 48 financial inspectors, and nine civilian experts.

The vacancies are spread across all regional FGP departments, allowing candidates to work near their home if they choose. Never before have so many financial positions been opened in one campaign.

In 2025, the FGP initiated 1,056 investigations into economic and financial crime, 804 of which involved money laundering.

These cases identified 8,317 suspects and uncovered 9,834 corporate structures often used by criminal organisations as shell companies.

Europol's strategic analysis indicates that over 80% of criminal organisations in Europe use commercial structures to obscure financial flows and launder illegal profits.

