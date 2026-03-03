NATO 'welcomes' French intention to strengthen nuclear deterrence

Illustrative image of a NATO flag. Credit: Belga

NATO has welcomed President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to enhance France’s nuclear deterrence and to improve cooperation with Paris on this issue, a NATO official told AFP on Tuesday.

France’s nuclear deterrent is already recognised as contributing to the Alliance’s security, the official said anonymously. The official praised Macron’s initiative to further strengthen its deterrent capabilities.

Macron proposed on Monday an unprecedented nuclear cooperation for Europe’s defence, involving eight European nations, while stressing that France would retain sovereignty over the use of nuclear force. This cooperation includes the expansion of France’s nuclear arsenal and identifies Germany as a key partner.

The eight countries involved are the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark, all of which are NATO members. Macron emphasised that these partners are ready to participate in this effort.

Germany will play a central role, he noted, with the two countries announcing the formation of a joint "nuclear steering group" shortly after.

NATO’s official stressed the importance of Europe intensifying its role to ensure a unified and robust deterrence and defence posture for the Alliance.

Despite its decision not to join NATO’s Nuclear Planning Group, established in 1966, France’s nuclear force is regarded as complementary to NATO’s overall deterrence strategy.