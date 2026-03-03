Belgian adventurer aims to be first-ever to cross Atlantic by kitesurfing

Credit: Koen Darras

Belgian adventurer Koen Darras plans to become the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean using a kite, starting his 5,000-kilometre journey in November.

The 37-year-old from Torhout has an impressive background in extreme challenges, having previously climbed Mount Denali, Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, and the Eiger.

His upcoming expedition will begin in the Canary Islands, proceed to Cape Verde, and finish in the Caribbean.

The distance will require him to kitesurf roughly 170 kilometres per day, spending around ten hours daily on the water.

For safety and brief moments of rest, a sailboat will accompany him throughout the journey. However, the crossing itself will rely solely on his surfboard and kite.

Darras aims to collect scientific data during the voyage, working with researchers to monitor water temperatures, salinity levels, microplastics, weather patterns, and ocean currents.

The crossing is expected to take between 30 and 40 days.

