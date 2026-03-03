E-scooter rider in mortal danger after being hit by bus in Brussels

An aerial view of the city centre of Brussels including the Place Rogier in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode. Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

A scooter rider sustained life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a De Lijn bus at Place Charles Rogier in Brussels, according to local authorities.

Police reported the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Emergency services treated the victim, who was riding the scooter, and confirmed he is in critical condition.

The bus driver underwent a breathalyser test, which showed no alcohol consumption, but is reportedly in shock following the incident.

Authorities have set up a judicial exclusion zone at Place Charles Rogier to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

The accident has caused traffic disruption, blocking the right lane and bus lane on Boulevard du Jardin Botanique heading towards Koekelberg.