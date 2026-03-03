Belgium is working on evacuation flights for stranded citizens in Iran

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during a session of the parliamentary commission for External Relations, at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 24 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) is working with Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) on the evacuation of Belgians trapped in the Middle East by the war in Iran, he announced this in Parliament on Tuesday.

It may take a few days before the evacuation with military aircraft can start, he warned. For example, airspace over the affected areas must be released, and there are also "massive logistical challenges".

"Transport to affected airports must be safe, airspace must be safe. I understand the annoyance and impatience of our fellow countrymen, but the situation is particularly complex. Our services do what they can."

There are currently almost 26,000 compatriots in the affected region, including almost 2,500 tourists. They are often stuck in Qatar and Dubai, tourist destinations whose international airports are virtually paralysed by the conflict.

The focus is primarily on the blocked tourists, Prévot said. Because even if Belgium receives military aircraft on site, "we simply do not have the material ability to repatriate several thousand people in just a few days.".

The Minister called on compatriots who have the opportunity to resort to commercial flights or other means of transport to the extent possible, but to certainly also follow the instructions of the local authorities. "Those who can judge that it's safer to take shelter on the ground than to leave," he said.

Belgium cooperates with Luxembourg and "other partners" for the operation. It is not yet clear exactly when the evacuations can take place.