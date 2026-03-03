Saint-Gilles prison to stay open until 2035 due to overcrowding

Saint-Gilles prison (front) and Forest prison (behind). Credit: Inventory of architectural heritage

To combat prison overcrowding, the Federal Government will keep the Prison of Saint-Gilles open until at least 2035, fuelling accusations that the Belgian State has not kept its side of the deal to close it.

The announcement, made last week, depends on when the additional capacity planned in other projects becomes available, and increases its capacity to 600 places from 2027 onwards.

Strong reactions have come from the nearby municipalities of Forest and Saint-Gilles, who have expressed concern about the De Wever government's decision to extend the use of the Saint-Gilles prison beyond its scheduled closure.

Saint-Gilles prison, built in the late 19th century, was originally planned to shut down in 2024 following the opening of the new Haren prison. Last year, it was announced that it would remain open until 2028.

However, overcrowding across the prison system prompted the government to announce last week that the facility will remain in operation until 2035, with expanded capacity of 600 additional places from 2027. Currently, Saint-Gilles houses 515 inmates.

Mayor of Saint-Gilles Jean Spinette (PS) commented on Friday that the decision was unsurprising but lamented the continued presence of such a large facility in a densely-populated area. He emphasised that any extension would require investments for renovations and additional staffing.

On Tuesday, the municipality of Forest joined neighbouring Saint-Gilles in voicing similar concerns.

A third of the prison site falls within Forest's borders, and Mayor Charles Spapens (PS) highlighted the impact on local safety, mobility, and urban development. The municipality also bears certain operational burdens, such as its police being deployed during prison strikes.

Forest criticised the Federal Government for failing to honour previous agreements with the municipalities.

According to Mayor Spapens, the town had long-term plans to utilise the site for housing and urban development projects, aligning with its strategy to revitalise local spaces.

